Food Safety Dept to take part in ‘Millet Challenge’

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 15

In view of the International Year of Millets, District Health Department, in collaboration with KMV College, will be participating in the ‘Millet Challenge’, an initiative by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to promote millets for a healthy India.

District Health Officer Dr Reema Jammu said that on the directions of the Commissioner (Food & Drug Administration) Punjab, Dr Abhinav Trikha, the Jalandhar Food Safety Department has decided to participate in this month-long challenge.

She said that the campus has also prepared three types of millet-based recipes using three varieties of millets namely Ragi, Jowar and Bajra. The dishes based on these recipes would be served in the college canteen, she said, adding that the workshop for millets was also held on the premises.

She stated that under the challenge, the campus will prepare three millet-based recipes each week and will serve it in their canteen and upload the same to their millet challenge portals.

KMV College Principal Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi also pledged her support in bringing about the change and encouraging millet-based diets on the campus. She also discussed millet workshop that was conducted with the help of her faculty and students.

The DHO, with her team of the Food Safety Officers, including Neha Sharma, Robin Kumar, and Prabhjot Kaur, said that the challenge aimed at delivering the message to the citizens that millets are good and healthy substitutes.

“Millets can add value to your meal and also to people’s health as they are good source of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants,” one of them stressed.

Earlier, the college had also participated in Eat Right Campus initiative to promote healthy eating. The institute has also been working since more than six months with the Food Department Jalandhar for the training and medical check-up of canteen and kitchen staff, hygiene and sanitation of canteen premises, food and water testing, final audit by a third party agency approved by the FDA-Punjab.