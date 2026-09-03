Food Safety team collects samples during inspection drive in Phagwara

Acting on the directions of Punjab Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, Kamalpreet Brar; Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, Akash Bansal and Civil Surgeon Dr Rajiv Parashar, the Food Safety Wing, Kapurthala, conducted a special inspection drive across the Phagwara area to ensure compliance with food safety standards and protect consumers from substandard or unsafe food products.

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The inspection was led by Assistant Commissioner (Food) Dr Harjot Pal Singh, with Food Safety Officer Mehak Saini also part of the team. During the campaign, officials carried out detailed inspections of various food business establishments, including sweet shops, roadside eateries, grocery stores, fruit and vegetable vendors and food supply vehicles operating in the Phagwara area.

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During the checking, the Food Safety team collected six samples from different food business operators. The samples included paneer, milk, edible oil, papaya and sugar, among other food products. All the collected samples are being sent to the state laboratory for scientific analysis. Officials said that further legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act would be initiated if any violation or adulteration is established in the laboratory reports.

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Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal appealed to all food business operators to use only good-quality raw materials and ensure that food products are prepared in clean and hygienic surroundings. He also stressed that prepared food items should remain properly covered at all times to prevent contamination and ensure that safe, pure and quality food is made available to the public.

During the inspection, the Food Safety team issued strict instructions to food business operators to maintain proper cleanliness and hygiene in their shops, kitchens and food preparation areas. The operators were also directed to purchase all raw materials and other supplies against proper bills so that the source and traceability of food ingredients could be established whenever required.

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The Food Safety Wing further sensitised food business operators about the requirement to obtain FSSAI registration or a food licence according to their annual turnover. Officials made it clear that operating a food business without the required licence or registration is a violation of the law.

The team also informed food business operators that the concerned Food Business Operator (FBO) would remain responsible for the quality and safety of food products being sold from their establishments. Officials warned that inspections would continue in the coming days and that strict legal action would be taken against those found violating food safety norms.