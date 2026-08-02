Food safety team conducts inspection drive in Kapurthala

Acting on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal, the Food Safety Wing, Kapurthala, conducted a special inspection drive across the district to ensure the availability of safe and quality food items for consumers. The drive was led by Assistant Commissioner (Food) Dr Harjot Pal Singh, along with Food Safety Officer Raman Virdi and the inspection team.

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During the inspection, the team collected a sample of sweets from a confectionery shop in Sultanpur Lodhi and two samples from a grocery store for laboratory analysis. The exercise was part of the district administration’s ongoing efforts to strengthen food safety standards and closely monitor the quality of food products being sold in the market.

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The team also sensitised food business operators about the importance of maintaining proper hygiene at their establishments. Shopkeepers were instructed to procure food items only against valid invoices, avoid the use of artificial or non-permitted colours in food products, and ensure that only clean and safe water was used during food preparation.

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Officials further advised food business operators to obtain FSSAI registration or a food licence, depending on their annual turnover. They informed traders that applications can be submitted online through the official FSSAI portal and explained the licensing requirements applicable to different categories of businesses.

Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal appealed to all food business operators to use high-quality raw materials, prepare food under hygienic conditions, and keep all prepared food items properly covered at all times. He emphasised that strict adherence to food safety norms was essential to ensure that consumers receive safe, pure and standard-quality food products.