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Home / Jalandhar / Food safety team destroys 50 kg of spoiled jaggery

Food safety team destroys 50 kg of spoiled jaggery

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Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:39 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Food safety officials oversee the destruction of spoiled jaggery.
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A Food Safety team destroyed around 50 kg of spoiled jaggery and collected five samples of spices during an inspection in Tanda and adjoining areas on Wednesday.

The inspection was conducted by Food Safety Officer Munish Kumar and his team under the directions of Food Safety and Drug Administration Punjab Commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain and Civil Surgeon Dr Mandeep Kamal, and under the supervision of District Health Officer Dr Jatinder Bhatia.

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Five samples of turmeric, black pepper, coriander powder, red chilli and garam masala were collected from food establishments in Tanda. The samples will be sent to a laboratory for analysis, with further action to be taken based on the reports.

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During an inspection near Gurna Sahib, the team found around 50 kg of jaggery unfit for consumption due to improper storage. The stock was subsequently destroyed in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

Dr Bhatia said inspections and sampling would continue to ensure compliance with food safety standards. He urged food business operators to maintain hygienic storage conditions and protect food items from moisture and contamination.

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