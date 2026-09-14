Food Safety Wing inspects sweets shops, collects samples ahead of festive season

Ahead of the festive season, the Food Safety Wing of Kapurthala district conducted a special inspection drive at sweet shops, dairy establishments and other food businesses in different areas of Phagwara and Pachhat on Friday to check compliance with food safety and hygiene standards.

The campaign was carried out under the directions of Kamalpreet Kaur Brar, Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration; Akash Bansal, Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala; and Dr Rajeev Parashar, Civil Surgeon, Kapurthala. The inspections were conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (Food) Dr Harjot Pal Singh.

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During the drive, the food safety team collected six samples, including samples of khoya and paneer. The samples were sealed at the spot and sent to the State Food Laboratory for analysis. Officials said further legal action would be initiated under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, after the laboratory reports are received.

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The inspection team also checked the premises of various dairy operators and other food business operators and issued directions regarding food safety, cleanliness and hygienic practices. The food businesses were instructed to keep their premises clean at all times, use covered dustbins and ensure that waste was not dumped in the open or on roads. Food handlers were also advised to use gloves and head caps as far as practicable while preparing and handling food.

Officials particularly cautioned sweet shop and dairy operators about the possibility of adulteration in khoya and paneer. They were advised to either prepare these products themselves or procure them only from reputed suppliers against proper bills, so that the source and quality of the products could be verified. Food businesses were also advised to inform the department if they came across unusually cheap khoya, paneer or other food products whose quality appeared doubtful.

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The team further sensitised food business operators about the repeated use of cooking oil. They were advised not to reuse frying oil more than twice, as repeated heating can increase Total Polar Compounds (TPC) to undesirable levels and may pose health risks. Officials also advised traders to avoid the use of unauthorised colours in food products and to prepare food in quantities according to requirement so that prolonged storage does not adversely affect its quality.

Food business operators were also encouraged to obtain the requisite FSSAI registration or licence according to their annual turnover. Officials informed them that applications could be submitted online through the FSSAI portal. They were also apprised of the applicable registration and licensing requirements based on turnover.

The Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, appealed to all food business operators to use quality raw materials, prepare food in clean and hygienic surroundings and keep prepared food properly covered at all times. He urged them to strictly follow food safety norms to ensure that consumers are provided with safe, hygienic and quality food, particularly during the festive season. The inspection team was led by Dr Harjot Pal Singh, Assistant Commissioner (Food), and included Food Safety Officer Mehak Saini.