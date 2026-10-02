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Home / Jalandhar / Food safety wing intensifies festive season checks in Phagwara

Food safety wing intensifies festive season checks in Phagwara

Collects six samples which include five of spice and one of milk

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:20 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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In view of the festive season, the food safety wing is conducting a special inspection drive across the district to ensure the quality and safety of food products. A team led by Assistant Commissioner (Food) Harjot Pal Singh and Food Safety Officer Mehak Saini inspected grocery stores in Dhilwan and Miani Bakerpur villages. During the drive, five samples of different spices were collected for testing, including turmeric powder, red chilli powder, crushed red chilli, cumin and garam masala. The samples have been sent for analysis as per the prescribed procedure to verify their quality and compliance with the prescribed food safety standards. In addition, one sample of milk was also collected and sent for testing.

The team also carried out detailed inspections of cleanliness and hygiene at food business establishments, storage of food items, quality of raw materials, packaging, labelling, expiry dates and compliance with other food safety standards.

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Food business operators (FBOs) concerned were directed to strictly comply with the food safety standards and ensure adherence to good manufacturing practices (GMP) and good hygiene practices (GHP). They were also instructed to procure raw materials from reliable sources and maintain proper bills and records of all purchases. Further, they were advised to ensure proper storage and segregation of raw and ready-to-eat food items to prevent contamination. They were encouraged to obtain an FSSAI license or registration, as applicable, according to the nature of their business and the relevant regulations. They were directed to ensure that their license or registration remains valid and was prominently displayed at their premises.

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