Phagwara: Food Safety Wing steps up inspections of sweets shops ahead of festive season

With the festive season approaching, the Food Safety Wing has intensified inspections of sweet shops, bakeries and other food establishments across the district to ensure that safe, hygienic and quality food products are supplied to consumers.

As part of the ongoing enforcement drive, a team comprising Assistant Commissioner (Food) Harjot Pal Singh and Food Safety Officer Mehak Saini inspected five food business establishments in Phagwara, including three sweet shops and two bakery units. During the inspections, the team checked various aspects of food safety and hygiene, including cleanliness of the premises, storage conditions, quality and sourcing of raw materials, food handling practices and compliance with prescribed food safety standards.

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The inspection team issued one challan after finding unhygienic conditions at an establishment, while two improvement notices were served to food business operators for deficiencies requiring corrective measures. The concerned Food Business Operators (FBOs) were directed to strictly comply with the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and Good Hygiene Practices (GHP) prescribed under the food safety regulations.

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The Food Safety Wing instructed the operators to maintain proper cleanliness at their establishments, use covered dustbins and refrain from dumping waste in the open. They were also directed to ensure that food handlers wear clean protective clothing and that all food items are properly covered and protected from contamination.

The operators were further advised to procure raw materials only from reliable and approved sources and maintain proper purchase bills and records. They were asked to keep raw and prepared food items separately, protect food from dust and insects, and use only permitted food colours and additives within the prescribed limits. The establishments were also directed to maintain valid FSSAI licences or registrations and display them prominently at the premises.

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The Food Safety Wing said that the inspection drive would continue throughout the festive season and that strict action would be taken against food business operators found violating provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the rules and regulations framed thereunder.

Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal appealed to food business operators to use quality raw materials and maintain high standards of hygiene while preparing, handling and storing food items. He urged them to ensure that safe and quality food products are made available to the public, particularly during the festive season when demand for sweets, bakery products and other prepared foods increases.