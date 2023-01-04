Food samples collected

Hoshiarpur, January 3
A team of health officials, headed by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Lakhvir Singh, collected samples of jaggery, brown sugar and other food items from five places in Mukerian on Tuesday.
The DHO said the food safety team collected four samples of jaggery and brown sugar in Kolian village of Mukerian, a sample of jaggery and sugar in Nowshera Pattan village, a sample of cheese and cooked dal from Dolphin Hotel Mukerian, and a sample of samosa from Jiwan di Hatti Mukerian. He said all these samples were sent for testing to a laboratory in Kharar and appropriate action will be taken after receiving the report. He said that ensuring the availability of clean and pure food and drink to the people is the main need of the time.
The District Health Officer said as per the instructions of the State Food Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner, a continuous checking campaign will be conducted in the district. He said if any kind of negligence is found, strict action would be taken as per law.
