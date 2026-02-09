Football match in Nawanshahr marks Guru Ravidas Parkash Diwas

To commemorate the 649th parkash diwas of Guru Ravidas, the Daily Morning Football Club, Nawanshahr, organised a football match at the ground of RK Aryan College, Nawanshahr. The event was held under the leadership of retired SDO Raghuvinder Pal Singh, with the cooperation of Principal Dr Punit Aneja.

Providing details, Ajay Mehra, President of the Daily Morning Football Club and Tarsem Lal, chairman of the club and Deputy Group Education and Information Officer from the Mass Media Wing, Civil Surgeon Office, said that the match was played between the teams led by Sukhmeet Bajwa and Becky (Messi).

In the first half, players of Sukhmeet Bajwa’s team displayed excellent coordination and passing. Harry Singh scored the opening goal with a brilliant shot, followed by two goals by Avtar Singh, giving their team a strong lead.

During the second half, players from the Messi team, including Sarbjit Singh, Gurdeep Guru, and Bhavnis Jagra, built attacking moves. A well-placed pass reached Tarsem Lal, who scored a fine goal. Despite several attempts by the Messi team thereafter, strong goalkeeping by Mohit and solid defence by Gurjot Bajwa prevented any further goals. Ultimately, Sukhmeet Bajwa’s team won the match 3–1. The match was officiated by Referee Raghuvinder Pal Singh, who was appreciated for his fair decisions and smooth conduct of the game.

After the match, Tarsem Lal stated that the objective of celebrating Guru Ravidas Ji’s. Prakash Diwas is to follow his teachings and values. Addressing the players, Retired SDO Raghuvinder Pal Singh highlighted the importance of sports in the fight against drug abuse, encouraging youth to stay away from drugs and adopt a healthy lifestyle through sports.

Tarsem Lal further reaffirmed that the Daily Morning Football Club will continue making every possible effort to fulfil the dreams of martyrs and promote sportsmanship. On this occasion, all players and supporters of the club extended their full cooperation to make the event successful.