Football match organised in Phagwara to promote drug-free lifestyle

Under the Punjab Government’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, the Sports Department organised a football match at the School of Eminence PIS Football Academy, Phagwara, with the objective of sensitising young people about the harmful effects of drugs and encouraging them to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle.

The football match was played between the teams of School of Eminence (Boys) and Lovely Professional University. The match provided an opportunity for young players to showcase their sporting talent while also spreading the message of staying away from drugs.

District Sports Officer Kulwinder Singh stated that sports play an important role in making society drug-free by positively engaging the youth and providing them with healthy avenues to utilise their energy and talent. He said that regular sports matches and activities were being organised across the district, particularly in drug-affected and hotspot areas, to encourage greater participation of young people in sports.

He further said that the Sports Department would continue to organise such activities as part of the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign and work towards creating greater awareness among youth about the importance of sports and a drug-free lifestyle.