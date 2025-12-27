Football tourney pays tribute to sacrifice of Chaar Sahibzaade

In a heartfelt tribute to the martyrdom of the Chaar Sahibzaade, the 20th Annual Football Tournament was organised at JSFNH Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Nawanshahr, by the Youth Football Club, Nawanshahr. The event aimed to inspire young athletes, promote sportsmanship, and reinforce the ‘War Against Drugs’ campaign by connecting the youth with constructive and healthy activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Varinder Singh and Tarsem Lal, Deputy District Education and Information Officer and Chairman of the Daily Morning Football Club, Nawanshahr, highlighted that the tournament’s main goal was to keep the younger generation away from drugs and provide them with opportunities to grow through sports.

District Sports Officer Bandana Chauhan praised the efforts of the Youth Football Club and the Old Gold Friends Group, noting that such initiatives helped create a disciplined and positive environment for youth while honouring the legacy of the Chaar Sahibzaade.

The tournament also recognised exceptional talent. Retired SDO Raghuvinder Singh, a senior player of the Daily Morning Football Club, has been coaching children daily at his native village Babbran Da Mazara, shaping them into skilled footballers and responsible citizens. He presented two gold medals at the event — one to the best player of the tournament and another to the overall best student of JSFNH Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Nawanshahr.

Adding excitement to the event, international football player Tony Randhawa (Jagjit Singh) interacted with the players, motivating them to pursue their dreams both on and off the field.

Raghuvinder Singh said that seeing young players excel gave him immense satisfaction and reinforced that connecting youth with sports was a meaningful way to honour the Chaar Sahibzaade.