DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Football tourney pays tribute to sacrifice of Chaar Sahibzaade

Football tourney pays tribute to sacrifice of Chaar Sahibzaade

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Nawanshahr, Updated At : 10:10 PM Dec 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Participating teams pose for a photograph at JSFNH Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Nawanshahr.
Advertisement

In a heartfelt tribute to the martyrdom of the Chaar Sahibzaade, the 20th Annual Football Tournament was organised at JSFNH Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Nawanshahr, by the Youth Football Club, Nawanshahr. The event aimed to inspire young athletes, promote sportsmanship, and reinforce the ‘War Against Drugs’ campaign by connecting the youth with constructive and healthy activities.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Varinder Singh and Tarsem Lal, Deputy District Education and Information Officer and Chairman of the Daily Morning Football Club, Nawanshahr, highlighted that the tournament’s main goal was to keep the younger generation away from drugs and provide them with opportunities to grow through sports.

Advertisement

District Sports Officer Bandana Chauhan praised the efforts of the Youth Football Club and the Old Gold Friends Group, noting that such initiatives helped create a disciplined and positive environment for youth while honouring the legacy of the Chaar Sahibzaade.

Advertisement

The tournament also recognised exceptional talent. Retired SDO Raghuvinder Singh, a senior player of the Daily Morning Football Club, has been coaching children daily at his native village Babbran Da Mazara, shaping them into skilled footballers and responsible citizens. He presented two gold medals at the event — one to the best player of the tournament and another to the overall best student of JSFNH Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Nawanshahr.

Adding excitement to the event, international football player Tony Randhawa (Jagjit Singh) interacted with the players, motivating them to pursue their dreams both on and off the field.

Advertisement

Raghuvinder Singh said that seeing young players excel gave him immense satisfaction and reinforced that connecting youth with sports was a meaningful way to honour the Chaar Sahibzaade.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts