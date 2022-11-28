Football tourney: Players slug it out on Day 3

Garhshankar, November 27
The 13th annual football tournament of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh Sports Club, Garhshankar entered the third day on Sunday. The school-level matches were inaugurated by former MLA Surinder Singh Bhulewal Ratha and the village-level matches by Narinder Singh Sangha Kalewal Lallian.
The first match was played between the teams of Doaba Public School (Parowal) and Government School (Garhshankar). The government school team won 3-0. The second match was played between the teams of Khalsa School (Nawanshahr) and Doaba Public School (Mahilpur). The Nawanshahr school team won 1-0.
The first village-level match was played between Chakk Singha and Dhamai, which the former team won 1-0. The second match was played between Samundra and Simbli, which the Samundra team won. Amrik Hamraj played the role of the Stage Secretary.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5,000 'fake' pharmacists under lens, yet Punjab eases licensing norms
A registrar of pharmacy council had sought cancellation of '...
No violation of privacy, personal data access in exceptional cases: Govt
'Govt can access personal data of Indian citizens under exce...
Amritsar: Peddler held with 2 kg heroin, 8 hi-tech pistols 'delivered via drone'
2 criminal cases related to weapons and fake currency pendin...