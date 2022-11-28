Football tourney: Players slug it out on Day 3

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, November 27

The 13th annual football tournament of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh Sports Club, Garhshankar entered the third day on Sunday. The school-level matches were inaugurated by former MLA Surinder Singh Bhulewal Ratha and the village-level matches by Narinder Singh Sangha Kalewal Lallian.

The first match was played between the teams of Doaba Public School (Parowal) and Government School (Garhshankar). The government school team won 3-0. The second match was played between the teams of Khalsa School (Nawanshahr) and Doaba Public School (Mahilpur). The Nawanshahr school team won 1-0.

The first village-level match was played between Chakk Singha and Dhamai, which the former team won 1-0. The second match was played between Samundra and Simbli, which the Samundra team won. Amrik Hamraj played the role of the Stage Secretary.