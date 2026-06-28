A day after Indian hockey team’s stellar 7-1 victory over Pakistan in the FIH Hockey Pro League, celebrations continued at Mithapur home of former captain Manpreet Singh on Saturday, where his mother Manjit Kaur spent a day filled with prayers and pride.

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For Manjit Kaur, June 26 was special not only because it was her son’s birthday, but also because India produced one of its most dominant performances against Pakistan. Manjit Kaur had begun the day with prayers at the village gurdwara, where she held a Sukhmani Sahib path for Manpreet’s well-being and the team’s success.

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Watching the match, however, was an emotional experience for her. Pakistan’s early goal left Manjit Kaur worried, but her anxiety soon turned into joy as India took complete control of the game and stormed to a 7-1 victory.

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“I got nervous when Pakistan scored first because they looked to be dominating the game. But our boys soon took charge and kept Pakistan at bay. Watching India score seven goals against Pakistan filled me with immense pride and happiness,” she said.

The celebrations continued after the match as Manpreet joined his family over a video call and cut his birthday cake with teammates.

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Looking back at his journey, Manjit Kaur recalled that there was a time when she feared hockey would only bring injuries to her son. “When Manpreet started playing hockey at the age of 10, I used get worried that he would get injured. I even scolded and beat him up at times so that he would stop playing. It was only after his coach convinced the family of his potential that we allowed him to continue,” she said.

Today, she says, the fear has been replaced by pride. Wherever she goes, people recognise her as Manpreet Singh’s mother, a feeling she describes as her greatest happiness.

The pride has also strengthened her resolve to encourage other children in the village take up sports. “I tell every young boy around me to choose sports instead of falling into drugs and make the country proud. I even help those who want to play by giving them hockey sticks and boots. I want more children from Mithapur to bring glory to the village.”

Despite becoming India’s most-capped hockey player, Manpreet’s ambitions remain undiminished, his mother said. He wants to play 500 international matches and five Olympics, Manjit Kaur said, adding that his dream is to keep making the country proud through his performances.