For LS bypoll, Congress appoints three leaders for each Assembly segment

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 9

After the BJP shared its list of in-charges of each of the nine Assembly segments of Jalandhar ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha bypoll, even the Congress on Wednesday gave out its list.

Singla, Rana KP to lead from front The Congress has appointed an incharge and two co-incharges for each of the Assembly segments of Jalandhar. For instance, ex-minister Vijay Inder Singla has been appointed the incharge of Jalandhar West. He will have two co-incharges with him — former MLAs Kuldeep Singh Vaid and Davinder Gubhaya

In Jalandhar Central, ex- Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana KP has been appointed as the in-charge and ex-MLAs Raminder Awla and Sanjay Talwar as the co-incharges

In Adampur, ex-minister Gurkirat Singh is the in-charge with ex-MLAs Lakhvir Singh Lakha and Gurpreet Singh GP as the co-incharges. In Jalandhar Cantonment, Deputy CLP Raj Kumar Chabbewal is the incharge, with two co-incharges, ex-MLAs Arun Dogra and Baldev Singh Jaito

The Congress has, in fact, appointed an incharge and two co-incharges for each of the Assembly segments of Jalandhar. For instance, ex-minister Vijay Inder Singla has been appointed the incharge of Jalandhar West. He will have two co-incharges with him — former MLAs Kuldeep Singh Vaid and Davinder Gubhaya.

In Jalandhar Central, ex- Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana KP has been appointed as the in-charge and ex-MLAs Raminder Awla and Sanjay Talwar as the co-incharges. In Adampur, ex-minister Gurkirat Singh is the in-charge with ex-MLAs Lakhvir Singh Lakha and Gurpreet Singh GP as the co-incharges. In Jalandhar Cantonment, Deputy CLP Raj Kumar Chabbewal is the incharge, with two co-incharges, ex-MLAs Arun Dogra and Baldev Singh Jaito.

In Phillaur, ex-MLA Inderbir S Bolaria is the incharge. The two co-incharges here are MLA Balwinder SIngh Dhaliwal and Sukhpal SIngh Bhullar. In Nakodar, MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra is the incharge with ex-MLA Santokh Singh Bhalaipur and ex-minister Malkit Singh Dakha as co-incharges. Ex-minister Tript Rajinder S Bajwa is the incharge of Shahkot with Kulbir SIngh Zira and Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon as co-incharges. For Kartarpur, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, ex-minister, has been appointed as the incharge with Harpartap Singh Ajnala and Harminder Singh Gill as the co-incharges. All appointments have been made by Capt Sandeep Sandhu, General Secretary, (organisation) incharge, PPCC.