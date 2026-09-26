For many, homage to Bhagat Singh comes with hurdles

“On such days, we visit places and finish our work early in the morning. Later, there is no certainty whether we will be allowed to pass through. Even a sarpanch is stopped, let alone the common man,” says Sukhwinder Singh, sarpanch of Khatkar Kalan, referring to the restrictions around the village on the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

From the Punjab Chief Minister’s oath-taking ceremony, marked by pageantry and fanfare, to numerous official and non-official events commemorating Bhagat Singh’s birth and martyrdom anniversaries, Khatkar Kalan has remained a centre of activity for the past four years.

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This month too, a state-level function is scheduled at Dana Mandi, Banga, on September 28 to mark Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary. However, despite the extensive revamp of the martyr’s museum and the growing prominence of the village, residents, Bhagat Singh clubs and social organisations continue to raise concerns over the near-cantonment-like restrictions imposed during major commemorative events.

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These groups argue that since Bhagat Singh is revered across communities and political affiliations, the authorities should create alternative routes and visitor-friendly arrangements so that people wishing to pay homage are not forced to turn back because of VIP movement.

Sukhwinder Singh said villagers have learned to brace themselves whenever a government function is held. “People are stopped from as far as the railway crossing. Reaching one’s own street or home becomes difficult. Most of us now remain indoors until the event concludes. We understand that the police are performing their duty, but even a sarpanch is not exempt from these restrictions,” he said.

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Mangaljit Pandori, state vice-president of the Naujawan Bharat Sabha, said Bhagat Singh belonged to everyone. “He was a champion of an egalitarian society free from discrimination based on caste, creed, colour or status,” he said.

Recalling an event held on March 23 this year to mark 100 years of the Naujawan Bharat Sabha, Pandori said organisers had set up a stage in fields near the museum. “The police asked us to move it because of the Chief Minister’s programme. We had to convince them that Bhagat Singh does not belong to any one group alone,” he said.

“On the day of the event too, many of our vehicles faced problems entering the area. We understand the government’s sentiment to uphold Bhagat Singh. Good work has been done on the museum, with many exhibits and care taken to document history. But there is no care to ensure ease of movement for scores of citizens who want to visit the martyr’s village on special days, which are full of VIP activities. Something must be done to alleviate this trouble. People must be able to pay obeisance without being obstructed or harassed.”

Pandori added that several vehicles carrying participants faced difficulties entering the area on the day of the event. “The government’s efforts to preserve and promote Bhagat Singh’s legacy are commendable. The museum has been upgraded with valuable exhibits and historical documentation. However, equal attention must be paid to ensuring smooth access for the large number of people who visit the martyr’s village on special occasions. Visitors should be able to pay their respects without undue inconvenience,” he said.

Karnail Phillaur, leader of the Lok Insaaf Manch, Phillaur, said, “Many local and regional organisations have stopped going to Khatkar Kalan on his birth and martyrdom anniversaries due to security hassles. Even those travelling on the highway have to be cautious. Bhagat Singh must be revered, but not at the cost of the common man’s ease and comfort.”