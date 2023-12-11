Forced to join government school, now off to Japan on educational tour

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Jalandhar, December 10
There was a time when Khwahish’s father, a salesman, had to take her out of a private school and get her admitted to a government school. It was after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Khwahish’s father took this step because he was facing financial crisis and couldn’t pay hefty school fee of his daughter. He was not happy about taking such a decision about his daughter. But today, he is elated because his daughter is one of the eight students in Punjab, who would be going to Japan, on an educational tour.
Hailing from a humble background, Khwahish had scored 98 per cent marks in Class X board exams and made it to the merit list. She is now pursuing Non-Medical stream from the Government Senior Secondary School, Randhawa Masanda.
“I have never been anywhere other than Vaishno Devi and Vrindavan. It is the first time that I would board a plane. I am excited and nervous,” Khwahish said, while adding that her wish had finally come true.
Khwahish shared that she did not know anything about Japan or its culture. “The moment I came to know that I would be a part of the tour, I started searching about Japan on the Internet and found that people eat boiled food over there. I have packed noodles, chips and all sorts of other items that I love to eat,” she said.
“I have kept my notebook to take note of every day activity in Japan,” she said.
Khwahish has been taking free coaching from a private institute on the basis of her merit in Class X exam. Raman Puri, Khwahish’s father, said he could never have imagined to arrange for her daughter’s coaching without help of the institute. “It is difficult financially. But, I cannot express my happiness in words. I am proud of my daughter,” he said.
