'Forcible occupation' of Udasin Dharamshala: High Court summons Kapurthala SSP

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, September 5

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has instructed the Senior Superintendent of Police, Kapurthala, to appear before the court on September 6 in connection with a case of alleged forcible occupation of Udasin Dharamshala at Mohalla Mehli Gate here eight years ago.

The victims, Mahant Varinder Das and Mahant Kamaljit Das, said on July 25, 2015, over 100 persons tried to encroach on their camp in broad daylight. They also tried to cut the main gate with a cutter.

Though a case was registered under Sections 307, 148, 149, 450, 427, 506, 511 among others, the police, while defending the aggressor, recommended the removal of certain sections.

Mahanta said: “We knocked at the door of the Human Rights Commission, following which the police arrested a man, Sagar Bedi, on February 27 this year. Later, the police assured us that the remaining persons will also be arrested, but nothing happened”.

Now, the High Court has summoned the SSP in the court on September 6.

