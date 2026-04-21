Foreign-made pistol, live cartridges recovered from car abandoned near railway tracks at Phagwara village

A potentially serious security threat was averted after the police recovered a foreign-made pistol and live ammunition from an abandoned car found parked near railway lines at Chaheru village on the outskirts of Phagwara. The suspicious car, left unattended for a considerable period, raised an alarm among locals and passersby, prompting timely police intervention.

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According to initial information, a passerby noticed a black Verna car abandoned near railway tracks and informed an in-charge of the nearby police post. Acting swiftly, a police team reached the spot and conducted a thorough search of the vehicle. During search, the police recovered one sophisticated foreign-made pistol along with seven live cartridges from car, indicating possible links to unlawful activities.

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The vehicle, bearing registration number PB08 CMS 4810, also had a Punjab Police sticker affixed to its windshield, further deepening suspicion regarding its usage and ownership.

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The police took the car into custody and initiated its detailed forensic and technical examination. Investigators are currently scanning CCTV footage from the nearby areas, including both backward and forward tracking of camera feeds, to ascertain who abandoned the vehicle and under what circumstances.

The police are also probing whether the vehicle was used in any criminal activity or if it was being prepared for a potential unlawful act. The possibility of the presence of other prohibited materials or narcotics was also being examined.

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Senior police officials said all angles were being thoroughly investigated, including ownership details of the vehicle and any links to organised crime. Following the recovery, security in Phagwara and the adjoining areas has been tightened as a precautionary measure.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act in this connection.