While 2025 proved challenging for immigration companies and students seeking higher education abroad, it brought a glimmer of hope for several local colleges, as their admissions soared by more than 30 per cent.

There have been reports that Canada rejected more than 60 per cent visas of Indian students this year owing to stricter policies in enrolments. Even though the aspirants continue to chase their foreign dreams, many of them have simultaneously taken admission in the colleges of Punjab in short courses to tide over the waiting period. This led to more admissions in almost all the local colleges.

Another good thing to happen in the colleges has been more compliance this year with the National Education Policy. The policy allows multiple entry and exit levels for the students, depending on the duration for which they want to pursue the course. "Owing to more intense implementation of NEP and the autonomous status that we have, the students have benefitted to a large extent. The education has become more innovative, evolving, research-oriented and makes the students more employable. Students are getting more internship and placement options. At least 80 per cent students who passed out from our campus have got placed well, 11 of them have got good jobs in the US", said Director of Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi.

Anoop Watts, Principal of KRM DAV College, Nakodar, differs a bit on increase in college admissions. "The bar imposed by Canada has helped the city-based colleges in terms of more admissions but the rural youth perhaps have been more gullible. Misguided by the travel agents, they have been on a wait and watch mode, rather than joining campuses for a makeshift arrangement". Some private academies that had opened up to offer short term vocational courses including those in beauty and wellness, cosmetology and airlines ticketing, however, did not do well. Many had to shut down their operation owing to low viability.

The fact that the Guru Nanak Dev University has so far not allowed its affiliated colleges to collaborate with foreign universities is also coming as a bit cropper. The IK Gujral Punjab Technical University-affiliated colleges, however, enjoy this liberty and hence the admissions showed an upscale in engineering and management colleges from the foreign-aspiring students. Recently, IKGPTU had also launched an initiative to introduce AI-focused coursework across Computer Science and IT-related branches. The varsity has also to roll out a university-wide foundation program titled “Powers of AI” for students across engineering and other science and technology streams. For this, it has signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a SARAS AI Institute.

The project aims to ensure that every graduate from the campus leaves with a working understanding of AI—not just as a technology trend, but as a practical tool that is reshaping services, manufacturing, education, healthcare, and business operations.

The BTech pass outs from Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology had got a very good placement this year. As many as 21 students got an offer of Rs 52 package from Google, Microsoft and CRED. Another big achievement for the college was that one of its students scored AIR 1 in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. The top scorer Abhay Singh was a student of B.Tech Civil Engineering. Other than AI, engineering and management, the law course too has seen a beeline of students in all the colleges of Jalandhar this year. Aman Mittal, Vice President, Lovely Professional University, had said, "The seats in courses including graduation in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Law were the first to fill up this year." All colleges do keep a tab on changing student preferences and accordingly make the changes.

Year 2025 saw protests by the staff of aided schools and colleges. The colleges did not get grant to pay the salaries to the staff, who have been serving on the covered posts, for more than nine months. This caused a huge unrest amid the college staff and the managements.

Several schools and colleges in Jalandhar got new heads. Dr Ekta Khosla took over as the principal of Hans Raj Mahila Mahavidyalaya replacing Dr Ajay Sareen, who had retained the post for nine years and had 36 years of teaching experience. Apeejay School also got Yashpal Sharma as the new principal. Dr Jaspal Singh also retired as the Principal of Lyallpur Khalsa College. His position was taken over by Dr Suman Chopra. Results from Jalandhar were impressive for both JEE and NEET this year. Rachit Aggarwal had done the city proud getting an All India Rank (AIR) 98 in JEE-Advanced. Grandson of city-based educationist Prof CL Kochhar, Vinayak Kochhar had got the 141st rank in NEET this year.

Even the coaching centres have evolved this year, giving the students an option to attend the classes physically or on online mode or make it a mix of both in hybrid mode. In school education, the state government continued to maintain that it did a lot in terms of improving the school infrastructure by setting up more Schools of Eminence and undertaking the projects as a part of 'Sikhya Kranti' but the Opposition has continuously busted the claims. Ex-Congress minister Pargat Singh too saying that there still were many schools where little kids had no option but to study in the open amid vagaries of weather. The government's parent teacher meet events too have largely been more of a PR exercise wherein politicians and all departments including those from the administration and the police are also involved.