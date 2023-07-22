Forest Department initiates plantation drive in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, July 21
The Forest Department undertook a drive to plant saplings during the Van Mahotsav. Punjab minister Bram Shankar Jimpa started the district-level event by planting saplings in Chohal and Dada villages of Hoshiarpur today.
Besides, Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Rouri planted saplings in Garhshankar, MLA Jasvir Singh Gill in Urmur Assembly constituency, MLA Karambir Singh Ghuman in Dasuya and MLA Dr Ravajot Singh in Shamchurasi.
Revenue Minister Jimpa said it was a commendable step in terms of saving the environment. Mayor Surinder Kumar, DC Komal Mittal and other officials were also present.
