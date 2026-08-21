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Home / Jalandhar / Forest Dept continues probe into ‘illegal’ catechu factory

Forest Dept continues probe into ‘illegal’ catechu factory

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:18 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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The Forest Department continued its action for the second consecutive day at the alleged illegal catechu factory at Sathiana village, where a large stock of khair wood has been seized.

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More than 20 forest officials, employees and workers remained engaged throughout the day in segregating, counting, measuring and assessing the wood. Around 350 pieces have so far been assessed, with the quantity estimated at nearly 300 quintals. Officials said the entire stock could take another three to four days to be assessed.

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The operation is being supervised by a committee headed by Venkatesh Gangapur Sivale, Sub-Divisional Forest Officer, Hoshiarpur. The department is also examining the source of the khair wood and scrutinising purchase, sale and transportation records.

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Officials said the factory was found operating without a valid licence or requisite approvals. CCTV footage along various routes is also being examined to trace vehicles allegedly involved in the illegal transportation of khair wood.

Separate FIRs have already been registered in connection with illegal felling and transportation of khair wood in Hoshiarpur and at Mahilpur police station. Further legal action against the factory owners and others allegedly involved is also being initiated at Bullowal police station.

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Once the assessment is completed, the department will determine the total quantity of khair wood and the approximate quantity of catechu produced from it, officials said.

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