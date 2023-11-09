Forest Dept official caught taking Rs 30K bribe

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 8

A team of the state Vigilance Bureau today nabbed Sukhminder Singh Hira, regional manager, Punjab Forest Department, Phillaur, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.

Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson for the state Vigilance Bureau said the official had been arrested on a complaint lodged by forest contractor Balkar Singh, a resident of Kalas Kalan village, Ludhiana district.

He said the complainant approached the economic offences wing (EOW), VB, Ludhiana, and alleged that the forest official was demanding Rs 35,000 as bribe in lieu of axing trees under a tender allotted to his firm.

The complainant said Sukhminder threatened him that no such tender would be allotted to him in future if he did not pay the bribe. The complainant alleged that the official took Rs 5,000 as first instalment and was demanding the remaining amount.

The spokesperson said after a preliminary investigation, a VB team from the EOW, Ludhiana, laid a trap and nabbed the official while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the suspect. Further investigations were on in the case.

