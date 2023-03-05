Forest land freed in Sultanpur Lodhi

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 4

Demarcation of forest land measuring 51 kanal 5 marla was done at at Mand Alluwal Hadbast village (Number 179) in Sultanpur Lodhi here today.

The 51 kanal 5 marla land at the village at Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala was freed from encroachment after conducting demarcation by the Revenue Department with the DGPS system.

Divisional Forest Officer, Jalandhar, Nalin Yadav present during the demarcation said with the support of the district administration, especially Sultanpur Lodhi Sub-Divisional Magistrate Chander Jyoti Singh, the task was completed. Police personnel were also present on the spot to prevent any untoward incident.