Forest workers demand regularisation

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 6

Members of the Forest Workers Union, Punjab, today held a protest rally at Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Hall in Jalandhar followed by a flag march in the city. Workers from across the state reached the protest venue this morning.

Addressing a rally at the Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Hall, union leader Virsa Singh Amritsar, Pawan Hoshiarpur, Amandeep Singh Chatbir and Malkit Muktsar demanded that contractual workers working with the Forest Department for the past three years be regularised; workers who completed 10 years of service in 2006 should be made permanent; and forest department workers be paid salaries with 25 per cent hike.

Addressing the gathering, leaders demanded that all workers be paid at least Rs 18,000 salary per month along with the facility of EPF and EIS and the rates of working in the Forest Department be increased. After the rally, forest workers took out a flag march in Jalandhar. Workers raised the slogans ‘kacche kaame pakke karo’ while traversing streets with red flags.

The march also reached the AAP office in Jalandhar, where they were handed a letter for a meeting on May 8. Workers said if their demands were not met soon, they would intensify their protest.