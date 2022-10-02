Form SIT to probe sacrilege incident, demand Sikh bodies

Phagwara, October 1
A 21-member delegation of Sikh organisations held a protest march from Gurdwara Sabzi Mandi to Gandhi Chowk, here, to protest the police’s failure to nab the sacrilege accused even after 31 days.
Phagwara Superintendent of the Police Mukhtiar Rai reached the place where the protest march ended. The protesters submitted a memorandum to Rai in the name of the DGP, demanding a new Special Investigation Team (SIT). Shri Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Model Town, president Satbir Singh Sahbi was present among others on the occasion.
It may be mentioned here that law and order in Phagwara City is deteriorating by the day as on an average one crime is being reported daily to the police and three times more are not being reported due to fear of harassment by the cops. SP Rai said anyone could knock on his doors to get justice in case there’s violation of law anywhere.
