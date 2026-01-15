DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Former Alberta MLA sets eyes on NRI Sabha poll

Former Alberta MLA sets eyes on NRI Sabha poll

article_Author
Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:55 AM Jan 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a first for NRI Sabha Punjab, a two-time member of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, Canada, has expressed interest in contesting for the post of president.

Advertisement

Parmjit Singh ‘Peter’ Sandhu, who has been elected MLA twice from Edmonton-Manning, met sabha members during his ongoing visit to Punjab.

Advertisement

Discussing his plans during a visit to Jalandhar, he said, “I wish to go back to my roots and do something for my people back home. I felt that my NRI brethren were not happy with the way their issues were being handled in Punjab. Sitting here, I want to do some ‘sewa’. NRI Sabha is the only global organisation that bridges the gap between the NRIs and the government and I want to pitch in.”

Advertisement

A native of Moga and the nephew of former Akali MP Gurcharan S Galib, the 64-year-old owns a construction works company in Canada, now being run by his children.

The two-year term of the last NRI Sabha president, Parvinder Kaur Banga, expired on January 5. The next elections are expected to be announced soon.

Advertisement

Jalandhar Divisional Commissioner Ramvir Singh has submitted the election schedule to CM Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Patron of the sabha, for approval.

Former president Jasvir S Gill is also eyeing the post.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts