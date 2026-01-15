Former Alberta MLA sets eyes on NRI Sabha poll

In a first for NRI Sabha Punjab, a two-time member of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, Canada, has expressed interest in contesting for the post of president.

Advertisement

Parmjit Singh ‘Peter’ Sandhu, who has been elected MLA twice from Edmonton-Manning, met sabha members during his ongoing visit to Punjab.

Advertisement

Discussing his plans during a visit to Jalandhar, he said, “I wish to go back to my roots and do something for my people back home. I felt that my NRI brethren were not happy with the way their issues were being handled in Punjab. Sitting here, I want to do some ‘sewa’. NRI Sabha is the only global organisation that bridges the gap between the NRIs and the government and I want to pitch in.”

Advertisement

A native of Moga and the nephew of former Akali MP Gurcharan S Galib, the 64-year-old owns a construction works company in Canada, now being run by his children.

The two-year term of the last NRI Sabha president, Parvinder Kaur Banga, expired on January 5. The next elections are expected to be announced soon.

Advertisement

Jalandhar Divisional Commissioner Ramvir Singh has submitted the election schedule to CM Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Patron of the sabha, for approval.

Former president Jasvir S Gill is also eyeing the post.