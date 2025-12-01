DT
Home / Jalandhar / Former Canadian MP Ruby Dhalla honoured with ‘Dhee Punjab Di’ award in Phagwara

Former Canadian MP Ruby Dhalla honoured with ‘Dhee Punjab Di’ award in Phagwara

She was honoured in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the promotion of Punjabi language, culture and global representation of the Punjabi community

Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 05:59 PM Dec 01, 2025 IST
Ruby Dhalla honoured with the ‘Dhee Punjab Di’ Award.
Former Canadian Member of Parliament Ruby Dhalla was honoured with the prestigious ‘Dhee Punjab Di’ Award during a special ceremony held in Phagwara on Sunday.

The award was presented by the Punjabi Kala and Sahit Centre and Sangeet Darpan in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the promotion of Punjabi language, culture and global representation of the Punjabi community.

Speaking at the event, Principal Gurmeet Singh Palahi, president of the Punjabi Columnist Journalist Manch (Regd.), said that the Punjabi diaspora across the world has achieved remarkable success through dedication and hard work in various fields. He noted that Ruby stands out as an inspiring example among these achievers, having been elected four times as a Member of Parliament on the ticket of the Liberal Party of Canada.

Dr Akshita Gupta, Commissioner of Phagwara Municipal Corporation, congratulated Dhalla on receiving the award and commended her for bringing honour to women at an international level.

Expressing gratitude, Ruby said she felt proud to have dedicated her life to social service through politics, always prioritising the welfare of Punjabis as well as the people of Canada. She stated that she has consistently advocated for the rights of the needy, the elderly and all those who face challenges and marginalisation in society.

She was honoured with a commemorative memento, a traditional robe of honour (siropa) and a set of books by the Punjabi Kala and Sahit Centre. Members of the Banga Road Market Association also presented her with a special honour.

