Former cashier held in embezzlement case

Nawanshahr, April 5
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested a former cashier Harpreet Singh who was absconding in a multi-crore misappropriation case amounting to Rs 7,14,07,596 in the Karnana Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited. He had been absconding for seven months.
Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson for the VB said there were about 1,000 account holders or members besides six paid employees in the cooperative society. It has one petrol pump, and one tractor besides agricultural machinery for the cultivation of land on a rental basis. Apart from this, the society also sells insecticides and pesticides to its members or farmers. Various members of the society and NRIs of this village had deposited FDRs worth crores of rupees in the society.
During the surprise checking by the technical team of the VB, it was found that the FDRs deposited and loans taken by the society members from April 2018 to March 2020 were embezzled to the tune of Rs 7,14,07,596.
During the investigation, it was also found that secretary Inderjit Dhir had installed two computers in the society, one of which he used to prepare records to cheat the members by showing the deposited entries as genuine.
The spokesperson informed that in this regard, the VB has registered an embezzlement case against seven employees/members of the society under under sections 406, 409, 420, 465, 468, 471, 477-A, 120-B of IPC and sections 13(1)A, 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at VB Police Station, Jalandhar.
