Former comedian is Punjab CM today while politicians perform comedy, says Bhagwant Mann

Highlighting his background as a popular stand-up comedian and satirist, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on Sunday remarked that while other politicians are engaging in "comedy" (referring to political theatrics and unfulfilled promises), a former comedian has become the Chief Minister today. These are the blessings of the land of saints and 'fakirs', Nakodar.

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Addressing a gathering during the annual fair at the Dera Baba Lal Badshah at Nakodar, a venerated and historic dera of Nakodar, the CM said his career had been marked by earnings of honesty and character.

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The CM spoke about Punjab’s harmonious cultural legacy and had several words of praise for BJP leader, former MP Hans Raj Hans, who is also the gaddi nasheen of the dera and was Mann’s senior when both performed as artists.

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Mann, who paid ceremonial obeisance at the dera’s annual fair — held every year from July 18 to 20 — along with his wife, Dr. Gurpreet Kaur, was accompanied by AAP Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann.

The CM has previously visited the dera’s annual fair a couple of times with his wife. This was the CM’s first public address after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jalandhar on July 17.

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Speaking on the occasion, Mann said, “Ajj baaki saare leader comedy kari jande ne, comedy karan wala mukh mantri baneya baitha hai” (Other leaders are doing comedy, while the one who used to do comedy is now sitting as the Chief Minister).

He said, “They (other leaders) make me laugh now with their actions. Artists becoming CMs used to be a tradition in the South, but never in North India. But those who called themselves Baba Bohr (an ancient tree with deep roots) have been uprooted. These are your blessings — the land of peers and sages, Nakodar.”

Frequently addressing Hans by name during his speech, the CM praised his political colleague.

He said, “Hans ji has remained my senior, like my ustaad. I would call him Padma Shri, Raj Gayak (state singer), saain (spiritual leader). He has ruled the hearts of Punjabis. I faced lathi charges when I was in college just to watch him perform. I have also been a witness to his humility.”

While lauding other artists, the CM, in a lighter vein, said to Hans, “Hans bhaji, hathyar sutte hi han, chalane nahi bhulle haje” (I have only put down my weapons; I have not yet forgotten how to use them).

The CM ended his speech by saying that no matter what allegations he faced from time to time, his true earnings were honesty and character.

The CM said Punjab was defined by its melas (fairs), folk traditions, and songs that encompassed weddings, births, funerals, and other occasions. He recalled hearing these songs from his mother and grandmother.

He also sang some rare folk songs, lauding artists Kler Kanth and Feroz Khan, and recalled that he too had performed at several political gatherings, including those of the Congress and the Akalis, when he was an artist.