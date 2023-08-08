Former councillor meets MC chief

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 7

Jagdish Samrai, former councillor from Ward No. 78, met MC Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish and handed him a memorandum requesting proper cleaning of Kala Sanghian drain. He said the drain was cleaned around a month ago, but it was just a formality.

Due to its poor condition, Kala Sanghian is also known as Ganda Nullah. “It needs a permanent solution. Weeds and waste that were removed from the drain have not been lifted yet,” he said.

Kala Sanghian drain lies just 50 meters away from Maqsuda flyover and passes through Baba Balak Nath colony and Bhagat Singh Colony. With foul smell emanating from the drain filled with dirt, garbage, filth and sludge, it is not easy to stand near it for long. Imagine the plight of residents who have been living on both sides of the drain for decades.