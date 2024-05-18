 Former Deputy Mayor, others join BJP : The Tribune India

Former Deputy Mayor, others join BJP

Former Deputy Mayor Pravesh Tangri, along with other leaders, being welcomed into the BJP fold in Jalandhar on Friday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 17

Pravesh Tangri, former Deputy Mayor of the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation, joined the BJP in the presence of senior BJP leaders here today.

Tangri was earlier with the SAD and joined AAP last year. Tangri joined the saffron party in the presence of former Chief Minister of Gujarat and state in-charge Vijay Rupani and BJP Jalandhar President Sushil Sharma.

Other leaders who joined the BJP today included Raj Kumar Raju, former Congress state secretary and former chairman, SC Department, Jalandhar; Ish Tangri, former circle president; Rajkumar Tangri, former tehsildar; Raman Kumar, Congress leader; and Sonu Bhagat and Jassi, youth leaders.

Honourig them with a siropa, Vijay Rupani said their arrival would give more strength to the BJP.

In Nawanshar too, two prominent Congress leaders from Nawanshahr and Balachaur also joined the BJP today in the presence of state in-charge and former CM Gujarat Vijay Rupani.

Surjit Bhatia, who contested the Vidhan Sabha elections on the Congress ticket from Balachaur, and Sandeep Bhatia, former president district Congress committee Nawanshahr, joined the BJP. District president of the Nawanshahr BJP was also present on the occasion.

