Former excise commissioner joins AAP

Nawanshahr, May 25
Paramjit Singh, a resident of Nawanshahr and former District Excise and Taxation Commissioner from Jalandhar, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, along with Cabinet Minister Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal, officially welcomed Singh into the party fold at Nawanshahr.
Mann and Dhaliwal expressed that Singh’s entry would strengthen the party’s presence in the Doaba region. They highlighted Singh’s distinguished career in the Excise and Taxation Department, noting his potential to enhance the state’s excise and taxation policies and boost revenue generation.
Paramjit also pledged his commitment to serving the party and the state with dedication and integrity. He assured Chief Minister Mann and Minister Dhaliwal of his utmost efforts to contribute positively to AAP’s mission and the state’s progress.
