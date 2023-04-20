Former food and civil supplies inspector held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 19

The Nakodar city police have arrested a former food and civil supplies inspector, who was posted at Nakodar, on the charge of embezzling wheat stored in government godowns.

Investigating officer (IO) Mandip Singh said the suspect had been identified as Daljit Singh, a resident of Gill village.

Rahul Bassi, Controller, Food and Civil Supplies Department, Jalandhar, had complained to the Jalandhar (Rural) Senior Superintendent of Police that the suspect embezzled wheat stored in government godowns. During checking, 6,043.1 quintals of wheat was found less.

The IO said a case under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant), 420 (cheating) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IPC was registered against the suspect.

Case registered

