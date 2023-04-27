Former food & civil supplies inspector held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 26

The Nakodar city police have arrested a former food and civil supplies inspector, who was posted at Nakodar, on the charge of embezzling wheat stored in government godowns.

Investigating Officer (IO) Mandip Singh said the accused has been identified as Inspector Sukhjinder Pal, son of Surinder, a resident of Nawan Pind, Arayina.

The Controller, Food and Civil Supplies Department, Jalandhar, Rahul Bassi, complained to the Jalandhar (rural) SSP that the accused embezzled wheat stored in government godowns. During the checking of stores, 6,043.1 quintals of wheat was found to be less.

The IO said a case under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant), 420 (cheating), 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 201 (disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC was registered against the accused after an inquiry.

The Investigating Officer said his accomplice Daljit Singh, son of Nachhtar Singh, a resident of Gill village, was arrested earlier.