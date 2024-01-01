Former hockey players form women's masters committee

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, December 31

Former hockey players of Punjab have not let their love for the game of hockey diminished. That’s why, they have formed Punjab Women’s Hockey Masters Committee, thus taking an important decision to participate in senior age (Masters) hockey competitions.

Panel members A five-member committee was formed by them in this regard. Kulwinder Kaur (Jalandhar), Charanjit Kaur (Patiala), Amandeep Kaur (Kapurthala) (Asian Games medallist), Satinder Kaur (Gurdaspur) and Sneh Lata (Mohali) are the members of the committee while Gurjit Kaur (Jalandhar) has been appointed as the press secretary.

A meeting in this regard was held at Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women in Jalandhar in which 20 former hockey players from different districts participated. These former hockey players say that the game of hockey has given them so much in life that they cannot be separated from it and want to be a role model for upcoming hockey players. They say despite their busy lives, they will participate in Masters hockey competitions.

A five-member committee was formed by them in this regard. Kulwinder Kaur (Jalandhar), Charanjit Kaur (Patiala), Amandeep Kaur (Kapurthala) (Asian Games medallist), Satinder Kaur (Gurdaspur) and Sneh Lata (Mohali) are the members of the committee while Gurjit Kaur (Jalandhar) has been appointed as the press secretary.

This committee has said that it will coordinate with Hockey Punjab and Hockey India by registering maximum number of former hockey players of Punjab and will cooperate with Hockey Punjab and will work under the guidelines of Hockey Punjab. The committee has clarified that in whichever competition the women Masters team of Punjab will participate, a selection trial will be conducted and a coaching camp arranged and the team will be sent without any bias so that the name of Punjab can be raised.

On the occasion, executive members of Hockey Punjab Meenakshi Randhawa and Parminder Kaur said they also want former hockey players of Punjab to come together under one banner.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hockey