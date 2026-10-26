IT professional returns to agricultural roots, builds organic farming venture

"Poison-free food should be the default, not the exception. Today, you know for sure that there are pesticides and chemicals in almost all the food you buy. There is no alternative and whatever alternatives exist are either unaffordable or inaccessible, especially for the poor and the middle class. It wasn't so before. This needs to change for the sake of future generations," says Rahul Sharma.

Years of cautioning colleagues and professionals he trained about the harmful effects of chemicals in food led a well-paid, Bangalore-based IT professional back to his traditional Punjabi roots - his "khets" (farms). Rahul Sharma, a former IT honcho, now runs a successful Punjab-based organic agricultural firm, Graintastic, which ships organic produce grown from indigenous seeds used historically in Punjab and collected over several years.

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The 56-year-old entrepreneur grows organic crops on 11 acres of land spread across Kapurthala and Nabha. Having achieved considerable success, he now ships his produce nationwide. Graintastic offers a range of products, including organic wheat, dalia, basmati rice, mustard oil, pulses, turmeric, Kabuli chana and black chana.

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Having travelled to countries such as Singapore and Indonesia for his IT assignments, Sharma quit his job in 2008 to take up farming on his family's 30-acre ancestral farm in Mustafabad, Kapurthala. He began full-time organic farming in 2016. His inspiration came from his grandfather, Ram Rakha Mal, a teacher in Kapurthala whose interest in agriculture prompted the Maharaja of Kapurthala to send him to Lyallpur Agricultural College in the 1920s. There, he learnt proper farming techniques so that he could pass on his knowledge to other farmers.

Sharma's farming models draw heavily on this traditional wisdom. One example is the old Punjabi farming rhyme: "Dadd-chhapdi kangani, dangon-daang kapah, khes di bukkal maar ke, chhalliyan vichdi jaah." The saying translates roughly to: "Foxtail millet must be spaced according to the leap of a frog, cotton at a stick's length and wrapping a khes around yourself, walk through the maize rows." This playful, archaic guide to crop spacing, once commonly recited by farmers and agricultural labourers in Punjab, continues to aid Sharma's farming model.

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At Graintastic, Sharma says, grain used for dalia is hand-milled by women on a chakki, while urea is not used in cultivation and plastic packaging is largely avoided. Mustard oil is available only for purchase at the farm because it is not shipped in plastic bottles. His organic wheat has buyers across Punjab and beyond. The wheat, basmati rice, pulses and other crops are grown from indigenous seeds sourced through years of trial and error. What initially began as sharing produce with family and friends gradually developed into a small business.

Explaining his motivation, Sharma says, "Everything starts from the seeds. In my grandpa's era, we grew cotton and maize. There wasn't much rice. Corn and maize were bartered with the 'julaha' for the thread or yarn that Dadi (grandmother) wove on the charkha. The julaha made 'khes', which we still own. Everything was obtained within 10 km of the farm. All vegetables were also home-grown. So, we had a thriving, sustainable, local economy that was self-sufficient and pesticide-free. The Green Revolution robbed us of our seeds, and we lost nutritional crops. I am pursuing the revival of this old model—a local economy, not just for myself but for others as well. We fortify wheat for nutrition because our children are malnourished. Traditional wheat did not need to be fortified.”