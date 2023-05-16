Former Mayor passes away

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 15

Former Jalandhar Mayor Surinder Mahey today passed away following some illness. He was taking treatment for the past few months. Mahey was the third Mayor of Jalandhar and his tenure was between 2002-07.

He was then in the Congress. He joined the BJP more than a year ago and had contested as its candidate from Kartarpur in 2022 Assembly elections. Mahey resided in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar falling in Jalandhar West.

National executive member of the BJP and former Punjab minister Manoranjan Kalia expressed shock and grief over the sudden demise of the former Mayor. Kalia said, “He was a close friend of mine and his demise is a personal loss to me. May the Almighty give ample power to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.”