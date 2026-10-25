DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Former minister Sood slams disruptions in Assembly,

Former minister Sood slams disruptions in Assembly,

Seeks cut in MLAs’ allowances

article_Author
Sanjiv Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:52 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
for representation only
Advertisement

Former Cabinet Minister and senior BJP leader Tikshan Sood criticised the uproar in the Punjab Assembly’s special session, alleging that the AAP and Congress were indulging in political one-upmanship instead of addressing public issues. He said the House was adjourned after just 11 minutes on the first day, while the second day was also marred by sloganeering and walkouts.

Sood claimed that a day’s Assembly proceedings cost around Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore, placing a financial burden on taxpayers. He urged political parties to use the House for meaningful discussions and concrete decisions on Punjab’s issues. He also called for cuts in allowances of legislators who waste the Assembly’s time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts