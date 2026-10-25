Former minister Sood slams disruptions in Assembly,

Former Cabinet Minister and senior BJP leader Tikshan Sood criticised the uproar in the Punjab Assembly’s special session, alleging that the AAP and Congress were indulging in political one-upmanship instead of addressing public issues. He said the House was adjourned after just 11 minutes on the first day, while the second day was also marred by sloganeering and walkouts.

Sood claimed that a day’s Assembly proceedings cost around Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore, placing a financial burden on taxpayers. He urged political parties to use the House for meaningful discussions and concrete decisions on Punjab’s issues. He also called for cuts in allowances of legislators who waste the Assembly’s time.

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