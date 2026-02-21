Former MLA raises questions over ‘illegal mining’ in Sham Churasi

Former MLA and senior Congress leader Pawan Adia today raised serious questions alleged illegal mining activities with of poclain and heavy machinery and vehicles at 13 places in the Sham Churasi Assembly segment.

Addressing the media, Adia alleged that illegal mining was being carried out openly at several locations in the area, while the department concerned and the district administration had turned a blind eye towards the issue. He claimed that videos circulating on social media clearly showed ongoing mining activities in violation of the law.

He further stated that while officials of the department concerned and the district administration were tight-lipped on the issue, certain private individuals claiming to be contractors were seen protecting the mining operations, describing them as legal activities linked to stone crushers.

Adia asserted that if mining operations were indeed legal, then officials concerned, the Deputy Commissioner and Sham Churasi MLA — who was also a minister in the state government — should come forward and clarify the situation before the public.

Challenging them to an open debate, Adia said he was well-versed in mining laws and ready to debate on the issue on any public forum or stage.

The former MLA also alleged that he had been raising the issue for a long time, but instead of acting on his complaints, officials and even the police were not responding to his phone calls.

Criticising the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab, Adia termed the state government’s “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign a hoax.