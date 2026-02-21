DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Former MLA raises questions over ‘illegal mining’ in Sham Churasi

Former MLA raises questions over ‘illegal mining’ in Sham Churasi

Says officials are tight-lipped over the issue

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Updated At : 07:12 PM Feb 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

Former MLA and senior Congress leader Pawan Adia today raised serious questions alleged illegal mining activities with of poclain and heavy machinery and vehicles at 13 places in the Sham Churasi Assembly segment.

Advertisement

Addressing the media, Adia alleged that illegal mining was being carried out openly at several locations in the area, while the department concerned and the district administration had turned a blind eye towards the issue. He claimed that videos circulating on social media clearly showed ongoing mining activities in violation of the law.

Advertisement

He further stated that while officials of the department concerned and the district administration were tight-lipped on the issue, certain private individuals claiming to be contractors were seen protecting the mining operations, describing them as legal activities linked to stone crushers.

Advertisement

Adia asserted that if mining operations were indeed legal, then officials concerned, the Deputy Commissioner and Sham Churasi MLA — who was also a minister in the state government — should come forward and clarify the situation before the public.

Challenging them to an open debate, Adia said he was well-versed in mining laws and ready to debate on the issue on any public forum or stage.

Advertisement

The former MLA also alleged that he had been raising the issue for a long time, but instead of acting on his complaints, officials and even the police were not responding to his phone calls.

Criticising the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab, Adia termed the state government’s “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign a hoax.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts