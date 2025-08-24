DT
Home / Jalandhar / Former MP Khanna urges restoration of Jaijon-Jalandhar train

Former MP Khanna urges restoration of Jaijon-Jalandhar train

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:36 AM Aug 24, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Former Member of Parliament Avinash Rai Khanna.
In a significant push for long-pending local railway demands, former Member of Parliament Avinash Rai Khanna met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to advocate for the restoration of the Jaijon–Jalandhar train service and the extension of railway connectivity from Jaijon to Una in Himachal Pradesh.

During the meeting, Khanna highlighted the strategic importance of Jaijon, a historically significant town in Punjab’s Garhshankar block, nestled near the Shivalik foothills. He stressed that Jaijon is not only a vital business hub for the region but also the sole public transport access point for many nearby villages and residents. The town houses a colonial-era railway station, which once operated a train connecting Jaijon to Jalandhar. However, the service was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic and has not been reinstated, despite the normalisation of circumstances.

Khanna expressed concern over the inconvenience faced by daily commuters and traders due to the continued suspension of the train service. He pointed out that the disruption has severely impacted local commerce, as residents rely heavily on rail connectivity for business and travel.

In addition to urging the restoration of the Jaijon–Jalandhar route, Khanna proposed a new rail extension from Jaijon to Una, Himachal Pradesh. He argued that such a link would significantly enhance regional connectivity by bridging two major commercial zones. According to him, this expansion would not only benefit daily passengers but also boost economic activity in the border areas of Punjab and Himachal.

Khanna emphasised that the revival and expansion of rail services in this belt are essential for inclusive development, considering the limited transportation options currently available.

The Railway Minister assured that the matter would be examined in detail. The demand has received strong support from local residents, who have long awaited action on the issue. With growing public pressure and political backing, stakeholders are hopeful that the Ministry of Railways will take prompt steps to address the concerns raised.

