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Home / Jalandhar / Former MP-led delegation meets Governor, flags pollution caused by paper mill

Former MP-led delegation meets Governor, flags pollution caused by paper mill

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:48 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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A delegation of the Human Rights Sangharsh Committee, Saila Khurd, led by former MP Avinash Rai Khanna, met Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and raised serious concerns over the alleged pollution caused by paper mill at Saila Khurd.

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Khanna told the Governor that residents have been facing problems for several years due to polluted water and foul smell coming from the paper mill. He said the untreated waste water is spreading into nearby areas, affecting the health of local people, livestock and the environment. The foul odour from the factory has also made life difficult for residents, he added.

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The delegation claimed that the mill is not properly treating its waste and that repeated complaints made by local residents to the concerned departments have not resulted in effective action.

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Seeking immediate intervention, the delegation urged the Governor to order appropriate action against the mill management and ensure relief for the affected residents. Those present included Sanjeev Gupta Bobby, Rinku Chandpuri, Sarpanch Goldy Singh, Mohit Gupta, Rajesh Kumar and Karanvir Singh.

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