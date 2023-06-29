Former Nagar Panchayat head found dead at home

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 28

A former head of Bholath nagar panchayat, Surjit Singh Kamrai, was found dead at his home with a licenced pistol in his hand at Kamrai village in Kapurthala on Tuesday. His death is suspected to be a case of suicide as he was battling depression for the past some time.

For two days, the gate of Surjit Singh’s home had been bolted from inside. His daughter and neighbours on Tuesday entered into his home by jumping the perimeter wall.

As per information, Surjit Singh used to live alone in his home. He wasn’t responding to the phone calls of his daughter. Surjit’s body also bore a bullet mark.

Bholath Station House Officer Gaurav Dhir along with a police party reached the spot. The deceased is survived by two sons and three daughters. His first wife had passed away and his second wife had left him some time ago.