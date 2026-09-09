Former Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma appears before ED in Suntec City case

Former Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma appeared before the Enforcement Directorate’s zonal office in Jalandhar on Wednesday in connection with the ongoing probe into irregularities in the Suntec City project in Mohali.

Verma had initially been summoned on August 31, but he had sought an adjournment on that day. He was issued fresh summons for September 7, but these were rescheduled for Wednesday.

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He arrived at the ED office around 11.08 am, carrying a file of documents.

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Prior to Verma, IAS officer Kanwal Preet Brar had also been summoned twice, on August 18 and 27, and questioned about the CLUs and layout modifications permitted in the Suntec City housing project in Mohali.

The ED is probing the matter from the money-laundering angle. The officials concerned have maintained that they did not allow any violations and did not favour any builders.

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In the same case, the ED has also issued summons to Mohali SSP Varun Sharma for September 10.

The inquiry officers of the investigation agency maintain that they have emailed the SSP on five occasions since July this year, seeking information related to cheating of farmers ahead of acquisition for Suntec City.

Since the agency failed to receive any response regarding the registration of new offences, the SSP had been summoned to the Jalandhar ED office for the same.