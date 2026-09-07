Former Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma’s ED summons deferred to September 9

Former Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma’s appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED), scheduled for Monday, has been deferred by two days to September 9.

The ED rescheduled the summons and informed the IAS officer about the change through email. Verma had earlier been summoned for August 31, but had sought an adjournment on the same day.

Advertisement

Before Verma, IAS officer Kanwar Preet Brar was summoned twice — on August 18 and 27 — and questioned about the change of land use (CLU) permissions and layout modifications allowed in the Suntec City housing project in Mohali.

Advertisement

The officials have maintained that they had neither permitted any violations nor favoured any builder in the project.