DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Former Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma’s ED summons deferred to September 9

Former Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma’s ED summons deferred to September 9

Verma had earlier been summoned for August 31, but had sought an adjournment on the same day

article_Author
Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 11:40 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma. File
Advertisement

Former Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma’s appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED), scheduled for Monday, has been deferred by two days to September 9.

The ED rescheduled the summons and informed the IAS officer about the change through email. Verma had earlier been summoned for August 31, but had sought an adjournment on the same day.

Advertisement

Before Verma, IAS officer Kanwar Preet Brar was summoned twice — on August 18 and 27 — and questioned about the change of land use (CLU) permissions and layout modifications allowed in the Suntec City housing project in Mohali.

Advertisement

The officials have maintained that they had neither permitted any violations nor favoured any builder in the project.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts