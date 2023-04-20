Former Punjab CM visits Ravidas Mandir

Phagwara, April 19
Former Punjab Chief
Minister Charanjit Singh Channi paid obeisance at Shiromani Guru Ravidas Mandir here today.
The president of the temple committee, Davinder Kultham, thanked Channi by saying that he had announced a grant of Rs 51 lakh for the development of the temple during his stint as the Chief Minister.
Channi said he respected all religions and acknowledged the contributions made by the committee members and NRIs towards the temple.
