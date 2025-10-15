Former Punjab Director General of Police Purshotam Lal, who began his career as ASP of Phagwara in 1973 and served as SSP Kapurthala in the 1980s, has turned to writing after retirement. He has authored nine books and contributed 124 articles to various newspapers.

Speaking to The Tribune on Tuesday, Lal said he preferred to focus on writing after retiring from police service. Haryana Governor Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh recently released his eighth and ninth books titled Happiness, Positivity and Success and condensed version of Valmiki Ramayana in english prose.

The forewords for the books were penned by Dr Jagat Ram, renowned ophthalmologist and former Director of PGIMER Chandigarh and Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal, former Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court, who also served as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court and Acting Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The book highlights scientific studies suggesting that happiness and positivity can be heritable up to fifty percent, while personal efforts and life circumstances significantly influence these traits.

Lal stresses the importance of good health as a foundation for happiness, positivity and success. Drawing from ancient Indian concepts, the book explores Aahaar (food), Aachaar (conduct) and Vichaar (thought).