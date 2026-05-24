Former sarpanch’s house burgled in Sultanpur Lodhi
8–9 tolas of gold and Rs 10,000 in cash went missing
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A theft was reported in Ghazipur Colony after burglars allegedly broke into the residence of former sarpanch Harjinder Singh, decamping with gold jewellery and cash.
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The incident came to light in the morning when the family discovered their belongings scattered throughout the house. According to Singh, the thieves gained entry by breaking the iron grill of a rear window. Upon inspection, the family found that approximately 8–9 tolas of gold and Rs 10,000 in cash were missing. The police have initiated a probe and are currently scanning CCTV footage from the vicinity to identify the suspects.
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