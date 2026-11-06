Former shuttler Khanna to host national badminton championship

The hosting of the 38th Sub-Junior National Badminton Championship at Raizada Hansraj Badminton Stadium in Jalandhar from December 9 to 12 marks a full-circle moment for former national-level shuttler Ritin Khanna, who will now be at the helm of the event 34 years after competing in a national championship himself.

In 1992, Khanna had participated in the Mini National Badminton Championship in Jamshedpur as a budding shuttler. This time, as honorary secretary of the Punjab Badminton Association (PBA), he will host the four-day national event in his hometown, which is expected to see around 350 young shuttlers from 33 states and Union Territories.

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The significance of the event goes beyond its four-day schedule. Jalandhar will be hosting a national-level badminton championship after a gap of nearly four decades. The last such championship in the state was held in 1987. The Badminton Association of India had this year allotted the 38th edition of the Sub-Junior Nationals to Punjab.

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For Khanna, the assignment carries a personal connection with the sport’s competitive circuit. Having experienced a national championship as a player more than three decades ago, he is now involved in creating that platform for the next generation. As an organiser, he is often credited with not just improving the infrastructure of Raizada Hansraj badminton stadium but also organising big events, live streaming them, conducting FB live draws to win trust of the players and having doled out over Rs 22 lakh as prize money to the players.

The stadium has undergone a major transformation over the past five years, with an investment of more than Rs 3.50 crore. It now has six BWF-approved Yonex synthetic courts, a modern gymnasium, a physiotherapy centre and other facilities for players. The stadium has previously hosted the North Zone Championship. Construction of another four-court indoor hall is underway in the stadium. In Khanna’s tenure, Punjab players won eight medals at national championships during the year, their best-ever tally, while the state’s shuttlers secured a record 10 medals, including four gold at the North Zone Inter-State Championships in Bhilwara.

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Ritin Khanna said, “During my playing days, I felt Punjab had immense badminton talent but lacked the infrastructure, quality coaching and competitive exposure needed to succeed. After a long struggle and several legal battles, I got the opportunity to serve the game. Encouraging results have started coming in and my ultimate dream is to see a player from Punjab represent India at the Olympics.”