Forum voices concern over condition of roads in Phagwara

Phagwara, August 25
Welcoming the newly appointed ADC-cum-Municipal Commissioner, president of the Citizen Rights Forum Dr JS Virk and former Mayor Arun Khosla have urged the official to give priority to the deteriorating condition of Phagwara roads, where there are multiple potholes which are a direct invitation to accidents.
Submitting a memorandum, Dr Virk demanded their immediate repair before they become the cause of accidents. He also drew attention towards unauthorised encroachments on city roads, specifically the road in Hargobind Nagar, starting from GT Road to the State Bank of India, which witnesses unprecedented chaos all the time.
The vendors encroaching on the road say that they pay fees to the corporation employees monthly. He expressed wonder as to how the Municipal Corporation charges fees from unauthorised encroachments in the city. The regulation of traffic is another problem during the evening hours on the main road in Hargobind Nagar, said Dr Virk.
The CRF president also listed other problems like water-logging and stray animals and demanded immediate solution to the problem. Dr Virk urged the MC Commissioner to fix appropriate nominal charges to make the car parking facilities and auditorium functional.
