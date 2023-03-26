Foundation Stone laid

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Sanskriti KMV School held a hawan and bhumi pujan on the occasion of laying foundation stone of advanced wing of Sanskriti KMV School. The new infrastructure has hi-tech seminar halls, smart lecture rooms and an auditorium. The ceremony was attended by Chander Mohan, president Arya Shiksha Mandal, and Rachna Monga, principal, Sanskriti KMV School. All the dignitaries, students and staff prayed for the well-being, all-round growth and success of the institution.

Slogan-writing competition held

The NSS unit of Innocent Hearts College of Education, Jalandhar, observed Martyrs’ Day for reviving the spirit of patriotism amongst the would-be teachers and for paying homage to the revolutionary comrades — Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Poster-making and slogan-writing competitions were organised to recall their moral values and to imbibe their inspirational quotes like ‘Inquilab Zindabad’. A drama on personality traits of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev was enacted by the NSS volunteers to showcase various chivalric incidents related to the Indian freedom struggle. Principal Arjinder Singh stated that Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev played a pivotal role in India’s freedom struggle and inspired the youth of the nation to fight for the nation’s freedom.

World Water Day observed

To commemorate World Water Day, the Department of Applied Science organised competitions like slogan writing and scientific rangoli based on the theme water conservation. In the starting of the event, a documentary related to “Accelerating change and sustainability of water” was shown to the students which was presented and explained by Sakshi from CSE second semester. First prize in rangoli was bagged by Deepak and Krishna and second prize by Vanishka and Amandeep Kaur. In slogan writing, Pinky Kumari attained the first position and Manrit Kaur scored second position.

Varsity Result out, pupils ace

Guru Nanak Dev University College students have shown a good result in BCom (financial services) semester third examination declared by Guru Nanak Dev University. Passi and Saumya Thakur bagged the third and eighth positions in the university by securing 269/350 marks and 264/350 marks, respectively. College OSD prof Kamlesh Singh Duggal congratulated the students on their success. He also lauded the efforts of the Department of commerce head Dr Sonia Kundra and faculty for this success.

Firstcry opens School branch

Firstcry opened a branch in Jalandhar on Cool Road. The school celebrated its opening with explorer theme. Vatsala Gupta, DCP, Jalandhar, was the chief guest. The ribbon was cut by her son as the first child of the school. The chief guest said she was impressed by the school facilities and curriculum which she was praising and encouraged parents to get involved by providing their children in more skill-based learning. She praised the Firstcry team and school members for bringing and introducing skill-based and activity-based learning in Jalandhar.